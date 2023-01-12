Random Security Checks, Locker Searches At MCS Middle, High Schools

Muncie Community Schools (MCS) will soon implement random security checks and locker searches at its high school and two middle schools as part of its regular security protocols. The MCS Board of Directors approved the new procedure unanimously at Tuesday night’s board meeting. MuncieJournal.com reports the checks will include “wanding” students with hand-held metal detectors as they arrive at school as well as using specially trained K-9 officers from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department to determine if any illegal items are being stored in lockers.