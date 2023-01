A Muncie renters’ workshop is being held Tuesday, January 24th. Hear from Indiana Legal Services as they share information on your legal rights and responsibilities as a renter, and what you should expect from your landlord. We will also provide resource packets so renters can be prepared and informed. Please RSVP if you plan to attend at muncierent.eventbrite.com. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Where: Muncie YWCA, 310 E. Charles St., Muncie.