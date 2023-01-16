Tracking Kraken: But Not Here, Yet

We always try to localize National stories – and with last week’s Federal government extension of the Public Health Emergency for COVID, we asked IUBMH Dr. Peter Voss if that changes anything around here

That from the new Delaware County Today Radio talk show – 8-9am on WMUN. We’re tracking the new CDC info on the newest variant named Kraken – more this week.

In his own voice – We asked for a local update on health situations at area hospitals – Dr. Peter Voss again, from IUBMH on Radio Friday morning

On the local level in the after holidays, did we see an increase in cases

(1/2) That, from Delaware County Today on the new Talk of Muncie WMUN.

A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. WTHR says the fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. Camper was fully involved in fire when they got there – ID’ing of the one victim soon.

The No. 6 Ball State Men’s Volleyball team started the season with two losses at defending national champions No. 1 Hawaii. Home with Harvard in their next match Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. in Worthen Arena.

The Indianapolis International Airport has some new restaurants coming. HotBox Pizza and Circle City Beer Garden, The Tap will have an expansive new location.

Indiana Senate Bill 67 would make it illegal for anyone 22 or older to be in a relationship with anyone 18 or under.

Ball State’s Unity Week 2023 runs today through Sunday (Jan. 16-22), and Anderson has several events also beginning with a gathering in the lobby of Reardon Auditorium at Anderson University, with a march toward the Paramount Theatre for the 43rd citywide celebration. A performance of “The Meeting” at Mainstage Theatre at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 20-21, and 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, with a community conversation to follow.

As of midday Friday the Delaware County Clerk’s Office says nine people have filed so far to be on municipal primary ballots this May. The deadline for filing to be on the May 2 primary election ballots is noon Feb. 3.

A meeting of the Youth Worker Café is planned for February 8th, 2023 to discuss Supporting Youth Workers Engaging With LGBTQ+ Youth. 11:30 AM- 1:00 PM at Meridian Gresham Center, Muncie Indiana. REGISTER INFO ON OUR WEB. Lunch is provided. Please register in advance for planning purposes. This event is hosted in partnership with Meridian Health Services, Firefly Children and Family Alliance, Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County. Register for the In-person Event: https://indianayouthinstitute.secure.force.com/event/home/delaware230208

An important event returns – Living Proof has been set as April 19 and 20 (Wednesday and Thursday). After three years of COVID cancellations, this event at Muncie Central High School will be more important than ever – showing the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

Ball State University Unity Week 2023 events – today, (Monday, January 16), Dr. MLK Jr. Breakfast, Student Center Cardinal Hall, 9 a.m./Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Featuring keynote speaker Dr. Rashida Willard (Event will be livestreamed at www.bsu.edu/live). Also, the MLK Unity March, Starting from Student Center and ending at the Bell Tower (followed by student performances at University Green), 11:30 a.m. Then, tomorrow (Tuesday, January 17), Speaker, Chloe Barnes, Pruis Hall, 7 p.m. (Event will be livestreamed at www.bsu.edu/live).

Wapahani girls and boys teams claimed Delaware County basketball championships.

Robbie Knievel, Stuntman and Son of Evil Knievel, Dead at 60 – cancer.

There was a Mega Millions winner Friday – Maine winner gets the $1.35 billion lottery jackpot. Two $20,000 tickets were sold in Indiana – Auburn and Princeton.

According to data compiled by the United States Election Project, 2022 had the second-highest midterm voter turnout in two decades.

Yorktown Town Council will meet tomorrow (Tuesday, January 17, 2023) at 05:30 PM at Yorktown Town Hall.

The grant Application process begins today for the WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month. $10,000 of in-kind publicity is gifted to the winner – any 501c3, not for profit, group, club, organization is allowed to submit. To apply until February 28th, 2023 at midnight, go to WLBC.com.

