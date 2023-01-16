One Teen Killed, Second Injured In Randolph County Crash

One Richmond teenager was killed and another was injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Randolph County. According to the Star Press, an SUV headed southbound on Boundary Pike left the road and rolled before coming to rest in a field.

One of the two occupants of the SUV, 16-year-old Isabella Estrella of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other — 17-year-old Alexis Caldwell, also of Richmond — was taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital in Richmond.