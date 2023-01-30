Meridian Health CEO Announces He’ll Retire At End Of Year

Hank Milius, president and CEO of Meridian Health Services, has announced he is retiring at the end of 2023. The Star Press reports Meridian officials said they were conducting “a national search” to select Milius’ successor.

Milius joined Meridian in May 2002. The company has 1,100 staff members, including more than 60 medical providers, with 40,000 patients, more than 50 facilities and $150 million in revenue.