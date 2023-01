The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last week that Stranger at the Gate, a film featuring local Munsonians, was nominated for an Academy Award in the documentary short category. MuncieJournal.com reports Stranger is up against The Martha Mitchell Effect, How Do You Measure a Year?, Haulout, and The Elephant Whisperers. The Academy presents the 95th Oscars on Sunday, March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles