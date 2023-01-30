Prosecutor Praises Work on Convicting “another violent felon.”

Guilty – now sentencing set for Feb 24 – Delaware County jury deliberated for a little over two hours before convicting D’Ante Davis (DOB 8/28/1998) of Murder, Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said “Another violent felon has been taken off of our streets. I am proud of Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig, Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Ramirez, Investigator Heather Stanley, Cassie Benbow, MPD Detective Andrew Sell and the entire Muncie Police Department for their hard work and dedication in this case.”

Let’s see how this week is looking

WLBC News Bits:

Delta dominates to claim 4th wrestling sectional title in 5 years.

The White House says 542,000 Hoosiers applied for or approved for student loan debt relief.

Brady Sallee earned his 200th win as a Cardinal in Ball State Women’s Basketball’s victory over Ohio on Saturday.

‘Stranger at the Gate’ featuring Muncie mosque nominated for Oscar last week.

Several high school boys’ basketball broadcasts over the weekend – here’s a Friday game wrap

On Oldies 101 – FM, AM and free streams – on Alexa, Play WHBU. Greenfield Central won the City of Champions tournament in back to back years after beating Muncie Central Saturday.

It’s tax time – Free tax prep – Ed Armantrout was on WMUN’s Delaware County Today last week

Open to anyone that meets the standard

How to make an appointment

WLBC News Bits:

A metal rod fell from the scoreboard at IU just before the start of the second half of the game over the weekend, and nearly hit Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh. Short delay, and restarted the game.

Indiana lawmaker targets furries in schools. Schools say there’s no problem, from an Indy Star article recently.

Ball State University’s Office of Inclusive Excellence is offering Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Access, and Belonging (DEIAB) sessions at the E.B. and Bertha C. Ball Center beginning in February. All classes are free and open to the public (age 18 and older). Reservations are required. See the list of dates and topics on MuncieJournal.com.

Via social media last week from Delta High School: Congratulations to OL Isaiah Brewer, Grant Marcum, Hunter Wallace, HB Palmer Samuels, LB Dylan Manor, DB Blake Jones, and WR Caleb Elliott for being named to the IFCA Academic All-State team!

You might notice a change to one of the staples at the Indy Children’s Museum next month. They Tweeted Friday that it is trying to keep its Carousel in working order, so soon, parents will not be allowed to sit on the animals. You’ll have to sit on the benches or stand.

What happens next – With the end of the federal public health emergency on March 31, some Medicaid recipients may no longer be eligible for continued coverage. Traditional rules have been put on hold that required updated paperwork and documentation to remain eligible for coverage.

150 of the 163 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across Indiana are 50 and older. 7 new deaths in the past week. Flu symptoms are very similar to COVID and other ailments. How can you tell what you have? If allergies, you typically won’t have a fever or much fatigue or body aches. If you have a cold, you might have a mild fever and some body aches. You might feel weak and even have some ear congestion. COVID: the test is the way.

WLBC News Bits:

After ending a two-game skid, a win Saturday for BSU men. Road again with Bowling Green tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 31). Jump is scheduled for 7 p.m. Regular Woof Boom Radio channels.

Democrat State Rep. Sue Errington: Teaching sex education can change, save lives – according to an article in the Star Press.

Chalk up 2 more 3-0 wins for BSU Men’s volleyball – home stand continues this week – Thursday and Saturday.

Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist and Alexandria’s own, Bill Gaither brings the Brighter The Light Tour and his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band to First Baptist Church in Naples, Florida, Monday, Feb. 13. gaither.com.

Written and compiled by Dir. of News Operations, Steve Lindell