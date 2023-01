A New Castle man is handed 40 years behind bars for his role in his 4-year-old son’s death. 30 year old Jacob Thomas Davis pleaded guilty in December to neglect in a dependent resulting in death. The Star Press reports Davis and a woman reported in court documents to be his girlfriend, Michelle Maylee Key, 36, were arrested in June 2020, five months after young Darien Davis died in their mobile home along Glenwood Drive.