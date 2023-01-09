Ball State President Defends Tuition Increases, and Hopes for a Legislative Landfall

Will BSU get the cash they’re asking for? This is a budget year at the Indiana statehouse, and I asked BSU President Mearns about the Cardinal allocation

He said there were a couple of areas in particular that any allocations would be targeted towards

Including upgrades to their e-cap building – built 30-40 years ago.

How is inflation impacting new BSU graduates – Pres. Mearns

Last week in WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, he defended what he termed small increases over time

Budget Session begins – How your state legislature works – Suzanne Crouch

That, from last week’s Delaware County Today Radio show on WMUN. The session opens in Indy today.

WLBC News Bytes:

Indy Parks has the “Sharing the Dream Open House” Jan. 16, and will be welcoming the public from noon to 4 p.m.

No. 1 snack for weight loss? The answer is hummus. In a 2020 study in The Journal of Nutrition.

Echo, a pup serving with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, has been given a vest to protect against bullets and other dangers – worth about $2,000 – from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The softer side of news – get to know more about Muncie’s Watasha Barnes Griffin

The leader of the YWCA is the guest of Dr. Joe Misiewicz, on the brand new Radio show – All Kinds of People, debuting on WMUN from 9:30 – 10 a.m. on 92-5 FM 1340 AM free streams, and on Alexa – Play WMUN.

It tourney week: the Delaware County basketball Tournament will be on Radio presented by Sam Pierce Chevrolet, AND on WMUN TV. Radio plans presented by IU Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Muncie, include Wednesday (Jan 11th) Doubleheader on 96.7 and 102.9 FM. Friday (Jan 13th) Doubleheader: on WMUN 92-5FM 1340AM. Saturday (Jan 14th) Girls Championship and Boys Championship games are on WMUN.

He’s not used to be called Senator yet – When the Indiana legislative session opens today, new Senator Scott Alexander told me last week about a unique effort that he’s already supported, in a different public office

He represents Delaware and Randolph counties.

WLBC News Bytes:

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Children’s Museum will be offering free admission on January 16th. Get tickets online at childrensmuseum.org/mlk-day.

The World’s Largest Ball of Paint in Alexandria, Indiana has been singled out by Mental Floss as the coolest off-the-beaten-path landmark in the Hoosier State.

Ball State Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games with Win Over Akron – road Tuesday, Jan. 10, for a MAC matchup with Ohio.

Madison County clerk’s office was busy on the first day of filing for the primary election — which includes offices in Alexandria, Anderson, Chesterfield, Edgewood, Elwood, Frankton, Ingalls, Lapel, Markleville, Orestes, Pendleton and Summitville. On the first day of filing, 12 candidates — including nine incumbent Democrats and three Republicans filed on the first day.

Rental prices in Indiana have remained high despite a slight dip in November, according to the Zumper National Rent Report. Prosperity Indiana, a non-profit that supports affordable housing initiatives in the state, reported that there has been an 8.4% increase in rent for one bedroom apartments and a 19.8% increase for two bedroom apartments over the past year.

The Ball State gymnastics team opened the 2023 season with a solid showing Friday evening, in a quad meet hosted by No. 2 Florida. Saturday quad meet at Rutgers. Gotta wait til Jan. 29 to see them at home.

Indiana history – this week in 1982, renowned conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein arrived at Indiana University to begin a six-week residency at the School of Music.