In 2022, The George and Frances Ball Foundation (GFBF) continued its commitment to extending equitable educational assistance and support to families and youth in the historically underserved neighborhoods of Muncie. MuncieJournal.com reports including the $2.5 million invested in Cradle to Career Muncie, GFBF awarded a total of more than $5.4 million in grants to 47 different organizations across the Foundation’s various focus areas.