An Anderson teenager has been arrested on a reported road rage incident on Interstate-69. According to the Herald Bulletin, 19 year old Jaron L. Ratliff is charged with pointing a firearm and pot possession counts. A caller stated a green laser was pointed out of the rear window of a Chrysler minivan pointed at their windshield while they drove. Police pulled over a vehicle matching the description given by the caller and Ratliff and another teen were taken into custody.