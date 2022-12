A tax abatement for the third expansion of the Interstate Cold Storage facility in Anderson has been approved. The Herald Bulletin reports Anderson City Council Thursday approved a six-year, 60% tax abatement for the Tippman Group for a planned $31.5 million expansion. The council set a public hearing for Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. to consider a seven-year, 70% tax abatement for a $400.5 million expansion of the Nestle’ plant.