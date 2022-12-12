IUBMH: Back To Masking, After A Brief Break

What a difference 12 days makes – it was Dec. 2 when I interviewed Dr. Jeff Bird at IUBMH on WMUN’s Delaware County Today, and I asked about the loosening of mask requirements that had been in effect for a couple of weeks at that point

He told me things could change – and as of today, IU hospitals at Ball, Blackford and Jay are requiring them again – and have visitor restrictions in place, due to mostly respiratory caution for patients, staff and visitors.

The lighter side of news – in late November, I visited IUBMH and saw a huge dog, named Bailey, who was an emotional support animal for the staff. President Jeff Bird told me in early December that the animals have been around for a number of reasons

It’s not known if the visits are still allowed with the additional visitor restrictions in place as of today.

The Hamilton County Health Department will end COVID testing at its Noblesville office on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Reporter says after that date, residents can call 211 for testing sites.

54% of Americans likely won’t be going to an NBA game this year due to inflation.

45 years in Kokomo – the Long John Silver’s, A&W is permanently closing, no reason shared in the Newsbreak story we saw.

A chili cook off was help by the staff of Toyota of Muncie Friday – and at the end, GM Chad Castor surprised the judges by making a donation to their charity of choice – my wife Nancy chose A Better Way, I chose Muncie Crimestoppers Heroes and helpers shopping, and BSU Pres. Mearns, Mayor Ridenour, and Al Holdren chose other deserving groups. The chef winners: 1st place David Miller, 2nd place Reddie Henderson, 3rd place Scott McFeely.

Indiana Public Radio’s Holiday Radio Drama, “A Chris-Mystery” is Friday, December 16, at 8:00 p.m. In Sursa Performance Hall at Ball State University. Parking is available in the McKinley garage.

Quick catch up for you – BSU men’s basketball beat the Evansville Aces 88-69 Saturday. On to Indianapolis for the Indy Classic inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Dec. 17. Ball State takes on Illinois State with tip at 3:30 p.m. on the regular Woof Boom Radio channels.

In case you missed these stories late last week

DAN DAKICH has exited Indy Radio after 14 years with a station. He Tweeted last Thursday about his departure. His work there was marked by controversy, including a 2018 suspension for undisclosed “failure to adhere to the journalistic principles,” and a TWITTER argument with a pair of college professors that led to accusations of misogyny; he left his college basketball analyst duties at ESPN shortly thereafter.

People are gonna talk about this one for a while – Oldies 101’s Zach Johnson had the game

Another installment of Heroes and Helpers Christmas shopping happened in Muncie Saturday. This time, kids and families were treated at the Walmart South store. Donations always needed through Muncie Crimestoppers.

Madison county animal mistreatment – Friday, in Alexandria, six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned. WLBC Reporter Bret Busby says the sheriff’s department responded to a complaint about a foul odor coming from the home – also, two horses on the property also had no food or water, they were not removed, but they are considered impounded and are being cared for. The case is still being investigated for possible charges.

In its first indoor meet of the 2022-23 campaign, the Ball State track and field team recorded a plethora of event wins, heat wins and personal bests Saturday at the Tom Wright Open.

KURU Footwear has done the math, and found out that Santa’s Christmas Eve diet consists of about 395 million cookies and glasses of milk containing 71.2 BILLION calories.

Produced by Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC, “Magic of Lights” returns to Ruoff Music Center. Open daily between 6-10 p.m. now through Sunday, January 1. MagicOfLights.com. Carload Tickets are $30 in advance online and $35 at the gate. Service fees apply on all tickets and group rates are also available.

