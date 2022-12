One teen is dead, a second detained in connection with their murder. Muncie police say they went to the report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, on the city’s north side, at 12:32 a.m. Monday. The Star Press reports the 17 year old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they detained a 17 year old female in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing.