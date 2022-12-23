Smell Rotten Eggs? Make The Calls

Safety first – CenterPoint Energy is offering these safety tips – check your furnace vents and filters. Use a space heater with an automatic shut-off feature, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. Check your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms. And immediately report a suspected natural gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376. Don’t use electric switches/outlets, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car inside or in close proximity to the location or do anything that could cause a spark.

INDOT urges motorists to closely monitor forecasts and adjust holiday travel to avoid higher-impact timeframes during the storm, which are anticipated through Friday morning in most areas. Travel impacts may linger through Saturday in the northern part of the state. If travel is absolutely necessary, slow down, increase following distance, don’t crowd plow trucks, allow extra time to reach your destination, and pack an emergency kit with supplies such as blankets, extra clothing, snacks, water and a phone charger.

Final days tonight through Monday for Meridian Health Services free Holidays at Gresham drive through light display.

About 15 minutes is all a jury needed Wednesday to convict Gary A. Puckett (DOB 1/26/1969) of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony. He was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by the police, with a styrofoam cup that contained a baggie of methamphetamine. Judge Marianne L. Vorhees set sentencing for January 16, 2023.

A poll conducted by Response:AI with GOP primary likely voters in Indiana Republicans or Independents who indicate that they are likely to vote in the upcoming Republican primary election. Mitch Daniels performs best, with 35% of respondents saying they would “definitely” or “probably” vote for him if the primary election were held today. Victoria Spartz, however, comes in 2nd slightly edging out Jim Banks. Not all candidates have announced their intentions yet, to fill the seat currently held my Mike Braun.

Over 1,400 pairs of socks: the students of Yorktown High School’s AP Econ class collected the socks which were delivered to the Muncie Mission Wednesday.

The Soup Kitchen of Muncie will be closed today (12/23/2022) – they plan to reopen Monday at 9:30 a.m. for their usual service.