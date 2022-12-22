A Delaware County man faces charges in connection with a crash last year that left his wife seriously injured. 49 year old
Chad Steven Champion is charged with causing serious bodily injury while driving while intoxicated. Authorities say he was driving a Chevrolet Colorado westbound on Delaware County Road 50 South when it left the road near County Road 700 East, going across a ditch and through a fence before striking a tree last December.
Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured Wife
