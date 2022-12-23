IU Health: 12/23/2022 Delays and Closings

WINTER WEATHER DELAYS/CLOSINGS:

IU Health Ball Memorial Physicians offices may have delayed hours or closings due to inclement weather.

Offices are contacting patients regarding appointments to reschedule if needed or arrange virtual care as appropriate.

If you have not talked with your physician office and have an appointment, please call ahead to confirm the clinic is open before you travel. Remember, even offices who aren’t scheduling patients are still reachable by phone.

Please be safe. We will return to normal operations as soon as possible.

CLOSED 12/23

Sleep Lab (closed today and Monday)

Primary Care – Albany

Primary Care – Upland

Blackford Outpatient Pharmacy

Specialists at Bethel (Endo, Rheum, and Nephrology)

Pain Center – no patients scheduled, closed

Bethel Family Pharmacy (closed today and Monday)

Bethel Lab

Ortho physical therapy in ortho building

IU Health Ball Rehabilitation Center – on Community Drive in Muncie

IU Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation – on North Street in Muncie

IU Health Ball Pediatrics Rehabilitation – on Jackson in Muncie

IOP – ATRC

Blackford Outpatient Pharmacy

Blackford Primary Care

Blackford OP Rehab

Jay Primary Care offices

Jay OP Rehab

Jay OP Behavioral Health

DELAYED HOURS

Yorktown Lab – 10 am to 2 pm on Friday

Yorktown Pharmacy – open Friday 8 am until 6 pm, open Monday from 8 am to 3 pm

Yorktown Primary Care – delayed opening of 10 am, open until 5 pm

Med Ed FMRC – delayed opening of 10 am, open until 4:30 pm

Peds Riley at 200 N. Tillotson- delayed opening of 10 am, open until 5pm on Friday

Imaging Center – open 7 am – 5 pm

Liberty Corner Primary Care – delayed opening of 10 am, open until 5 pm

Wound Healing Center – open until 6:30 pm

Primary Care at Jackson Street – delayed opening of 10 am

Pharmacy at Jackson Street – open 8 am to 6 pm on Friday, open 8 am – 3 pm Monday

Lab at Jackson Street – 10 am to 2 pm

OBGYN at Jackson Street – delayed opening of 10 am, open until noon

Outpatient Pavilion Pharmacy – 7 am to 6 pm

Cancer Center – 8 am to 2 pm

3rd Floor OMP (Cardiology, GI, CV Surgery, Heart & Lung) – delayed opening of 10 am

Neurology, Neurosurgery, and PM&R – delayed opening of 10 am

General Surgery and Plastic Surgery – delayed opening of 10 am

ENT – delayed opening of 10 am

IMRC – delayed opening of 10 am

