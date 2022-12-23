IU Health: 12/23/2022 Delays and Closings

WINTER WEATHER DELAYS/CLOSINGS:
IU Health Ball Memorial Physicians offices may have delayed hours or closings due to inclement weather.
Offices are contacting patients regarding appointments to reschedule if needed or arrange virtual care as appropriate.
If you have not talked with your physician office and have an appointment, please call ahead to confirm the clinic is open before you travel. Remember, even offices who aren’t scheduling patients are still reachable by phone.
Please be safe. We will return to normal operations as soon as possible.
CLOSED 12/23
Sleep Lab (closed today and Monday)
Primary Care – Albany
Primary Care – Upland
Blackford Outpatient Pharmacy
Specialists at Bethel (Endo, Rheum, and Nephrology)
Pain Center – no patients scheduled, closed
Bethel Family Pharmacy (closed today and Monday)
Bethel Lab
Ortho physical therapy in ortho building
IU Health Ball Rehabilitation Center – on Community Drive in Muncie
IU Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation – on North Street in Muncie
IU Health Ball Pediatrics Rehabilitation – on Jackson in Muncie
IOP – ATRC
Blackford Outpatient Pharmacy
Blackford Primary Care
Blackford OP Rehab
Jay Primary Care offices
Jay OP Rehab
Jay OP Behavioral Health
DELAYED HOURS
Yorktown Lab – 10 am to 2 pm on Friday
Yorktown Pharmacy – open Friday 8 am until 6 pm, open Monday from 8 am to 3 pm
Yorktown Primary Care – delayed opening of 10 am, open until 5 pm
Med Ed FMRC – delayed opening of 10 am, open until 4:30 pm
Peds Riley at 200 N. Tillotson- delayed opening of 10 am, open until 5pm on Friday
Imaging Center – open 7 am – 5 pm
Liberty Corner Primary Care – delayed opening of 10 am, open until 5 pm
Wound Healing Center – open until 6:30 pm
Primary Care at Jackson Street – delayed opening of 10 am
Pharmacy at Jackson Street – open 8 am to 6 pm on Friday, open 8 am – 3 pm Monday
Lab at Jackson Street – 10 am to 2 pm
OBGYN at Jackson Street – delayed opening of 10 am, open until noon
Outpatient Pavilion Pharmacy – 7 am to 6 pm
Cancer Center – 8 am to 2 pm
3rd Floor OMP (Cardiology, GI, CV Surgery, Heart & Lung) – delayed opening of 10 am
Neurology, Neurosurgery, and PM&R – delayed opening of 10 am
General Surgery and Plastic Surgery – delayed opening of 10 am
ENT – delayed opening of 10 am
IMRC – delayed opening of 10 am
Courtney Schmoll
Public Relations Manager
IU Health East Central Region
Serving IU Health Ball, Blackford, Jay and Fort Wayne