More Than 1,200 More Move On From Ball State

1,200 More – Ball State University on Saturday conferred more than 1,200 doctoral, specialist, masters, and baccalaureate degrees for its Fall 2022 graduates. The Commencement ceremony took place at Worthen Arena on Ball State’s campus, where President Geoffrey S. Mearns encouraged the university’s newest alumni to continue to share the values of the Beneficence Pledge.

Indiana Ranks 11th in the Country for Growing Christmas Trees.

NARCAN vending machine now in place at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.

Madison County Wrestling Tournament, 9th straight county title for the Pendleton Heights Arabians.

Walmart donated the services of 16 tractor trailers to transport 100,000 veterans’ wreaths to participating ceremonies across the country as part of the company’s involvement in National Wreaths Across America Day this past Saturday – we saw some nice coverage of the Anderson event in the Herald Bulletin, which seemed to be led by a former BSU student.

Colorado Wal Marts will start charging for bags starting Jan. 1 according to Bestlife.com.

Storer Estates Muncie: IPR says National concrete shortage postponing construction-readiness.

Countdown to Noon at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. New Year’s Eve day from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. childrensmuseum.org.

After another win over the weekend, the BSU men’s basketball team return to Worthen Arena for contest with Georgia Southern, Wednesday, 7 p.m. on the regular Woof Boom Radio channels.

Lapel council approves sewer rate increase last week, Herald Bulletin.

Two gifts totaling $7.5 million were announced during Friday’s Ball State Board of Trustees meeting. Construction of the Performing Arts Center—located on the corner of McKinley and University avenues—which will attract people of all ages to the Village. In recognition of their gifts, the Board approved during its meeting the naming of the Marianne Glick and Mike Woods Lobby and the Scheumann Studio Theatre, which will both be located inside the facility.