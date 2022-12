Minnetrista Museum & Gardens is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Statz as its new President & CEO. Chosen after a nationwide search, Statz will assume his new role on January 3, 2023. He will take over from current President & CEO, Betty Brewer, who will retire at the end of 2022 after more than seventeen years of service. Statz served as Vice President of Operations at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis for more than a decade.