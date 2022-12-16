Two Madison County government offices are working together to protect local residents against rising property fraud.
Auditor Rick Gardner said properties are being listed on internet sites for sale or rent by people who are not the rightful property owners. Also, the county recorder says her office has a free property fraud alert program where residents can register and if any property transfer activity is associated with their name, they receive an alert notice by email or text.
Madison County Offices Look To Crack Down On Property Fraud
