The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County is pleased to announce the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipients are Dray Caldwell, Yorktown High School, and Brynn Wright, Cowan Jr./Sr. High School. MuncieJournal.com reports each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment.