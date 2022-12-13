BSU Student Wins First Part of Miss America Contest

Preliminary competition for Miss America 2023 started yesterday (Monday, Dec. 12). Ball State Senior Elizabeth Hallal told WTHR she is most looking forward to the talent portion of the competition – singing. Miss America 2023 will be crowned Thursday, Dec. 15. WTHR says Hallal won the talent competition Monday night – and the $2,500 prize.

Indiana health and hospital officials are encouraging eligible Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) as soon as possible, as high levels of transmission are significantly impacting hospitals across the state. As of the week ending Dec. 3, Indiana has recorded 24 influenza deaths this season.

BSU men’s basketball fans can save $10 for this weekend’s inaugural Indy Classic basketball showcase at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis Saturday, December 17 – use code 22CLASSIC – good for up to 4 tickets per purchase and can be used through the day of the games. Buy them at gainbridgefieldhouse.com.