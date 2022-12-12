Despite 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Anderson City Council voted to maintain the same district boundaries.
The Herald Bulletin reports council voted 6-3 to make no changes in the six district boundaries. Democrat Jeff Freeman joined with Republicans Jon Bell and Jennifer Culp in casting the “no” votes. The ordinance had to be passed by the end of the year.
Anderson City Council Votes On District Boundaries
