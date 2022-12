Muncie-based Deltec Solutions, a leading managed service provider and strategic IT consulting firm, announces the appointment of Steve Davis as President and CEO, replacing Don Engel, who has been elected Chairman of the Board and Chief Financial Officer. MuncieJournal.com reports Davis will assume his new responsibilities on Monday, January 2. Engel has been President and CEO since 2009 and replaces Wil Davis, who remains on the Board of Managers.