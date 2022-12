The new Muncie City Council member representing District 4 is Isaac Miller, who has served on the Muncie Redevelopment Commission and plans to run in 2023 to keep the council seat given to him last week by a Republican Party caucus. The Star Press reports the choice of Miller came after multiple ballots among as many as 10 precinct committee members from the district in northwest Muncie. Miller said there were several ballots in the privately conducted caucus, held Dec. 19.