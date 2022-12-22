Call 2-1-1 to find local warming centers

With extreme cold expected this weekend, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay. Indiana 211 is your community’s resource for updated locations and hours of warming centers in your area, as many of the traditional locations people may seek shelter could be closed due to the holidays.

Get Help or Speak with a Community Navigator 24/7/365

Phone: Dial 2-1-1 or 1-866-211-9966 (available 24/7)

Text: Text your ZIP Code to 898-211 (available Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 .p.m.)