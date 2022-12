The Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie announces that starting Thursday, January 5, 2023 in partnership with the Gathering Church will be expanding their reach to serve Eaton, Royerton, and Delta Middle School Students. MuncieJournal.com reports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie are an out-of-school time program to help young people reach their full potential, focusing on Academic & Career Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character & Leadership.