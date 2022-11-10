Robots Taking Over Campus?

Ball State has robots now working on campus – I asked Pres. Mearns yesterday if we were being taken over

WLBC news Bytes:

Flu season: CDC reporting an early spike in cases in several states, and Red Cross sees healthy blood donors tends to decrease. They say give now, before an Indiana spike.

YWCA Central Indiana exceed their $20,000 Put Yourself In Her H.E.E.L.S. 2022 goal.

Home safety, before a cold snap starts – It’s going to get cold this weekend, and the Muncie Fire Department suggests getting your furnaces professionally checked out, and more.

IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital reaches 7,000 open-heart cases, according to a release.

The Soup Kitchen of Muncie Chili Cookoff fundraiser that was scheduled for this coming Saturday, 11-12-22, at MadJax has had to be postponed.

From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 11, Crew Carwash will provide a free Ultimate carwash to all past and current service members to thank them for serving our country and protecting our freedoms. No military ID is needed for the offer.

Plan ahead for tomorrow – in observance of the Veterans Day holiday, Friday, November 11, 2022, post offices throughout the Indiana District will be closed for retail transactions. There will be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Saturday, November 12th.

Dr. Phil Hoffman, assistant dean of Media and general manager for Ball State Public Media at Ball State University, has been elected to serve on the board of Vision Maker Media – called the premier source for quality American Indian and Alaska Native educational videos in a release.

Christian Ministries of Delaware County Presents their 40th Annual Thanks-Singing Festival this

Sunday, November 13 at 3 p.m. at Community of Hope 1968 W. Main St., Muncie