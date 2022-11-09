Correction: Four Incumbents Lose Seats On Area School Boards

Some incumbent members of school boards in Delaware County lost in Tuesday’s elections. Shane Wise beat incumbent Keith Davis and Craig Standish for a spot on the Liberty-Perry School Board. For Wes Del Community School Board, challenger Amy Townsend was the winner of the Harrison Township seat, while Britany Mauck took the at-large seat. Yorktown Community School Board, Victoria Gasaway nabbed one of three at large seats. Incumbent Pat LaVelle finished fourth.

Nov. 9, 2022 1:55 PM CST

