“Facing Aging: Life After 60: The Golden Years?” will be unveiled this Saturday, November 12, at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church of Muncie, 309 E. Adams, with books available for purchase. There is no charge for attending to hear a few of the 16 stories, and refreshments will be served. The Facing Project creates a more understanding and empathetic world through stories that inspire action.