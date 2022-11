A Muncie man reportedly admitted to hitting a motorcyclist with his SUV and then fleeing the scene because he knew he’d be sent to jail if he stayed. 54 year old Anthony Mote was arrested less than 10 minutes after he fled the accident — which occurred at the intersection of Memorial and Kathy drives at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 — thanks to a witness who tailed Mote’s SUV back to a residence in the 300 block of W. 10th Street.