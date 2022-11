The Enchanted Luminaria Walk at Minnetrista happens on December 2 and 3 from 5–9 p.m. each night. MuncieJournal.com reports the free community event is Minnetrista’s give to the community with Minnetrista apple cider, winter craft kits, holiday shopping, enchanting lights, and more in celebration of the season. Get a head start on your holiday shopping at The Orchard Shop and the Holiday Artisan Market during the event.