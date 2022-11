A Muncie mother has filed a lawsuit over an injury her son suffered while attending a local charter school. The Star Press reports Morgan Weans claims her son was injured at the Muncie Public Charter School of Inquiry when another student pushed “a heavy fire door” closed and Weans’ son’s finger “was caught in the door,” resulting in “a partial amputation of the finger. The lawsuit says Weans did not realize the full extent of her son’s injury until he was examined by a doctor.