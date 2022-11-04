4 Year Old Muncie Boy Dies In Shooting Incident

Muncie Police say a 4-year-old Muncie boy fatally shot himself Monday with a loaded handgun left on a child’s dollhouse. The call came in around noon from a home on the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive. The boy was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Charged in connection with the incident, the boy’s mother, 22 year old Alycia Smith and her boyfriend, 19 year old Joseph Paul Marquiz Jackson. They’re charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.