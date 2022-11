The Turkey Trot is Cardinal Greenways’ classic Thanksgiving Day event. The non-competitive event is for walkers and runners of all ages and abilities, along with their dogs. MuncieJournal.com reports beginning at the Historic Wysor Street Depot at 8:00 a.m., participants have the option of walking or running different routes. To learn more and register for the Turkey Trot, visit cardinalgreenways.org/turkey-trot/.