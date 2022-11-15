Madison County commissioners have approved a plan to provide employees with a bonus using American Rescue Plan funds.
The commissioners Tuesday voted to adopt a three-tier system to pay the employees the bonus. The Herald Bulletin reports all full-time employees will receive a $3,000 bonus and part-time employees $1,000. Elected officials are not eligible for the bonus.
Madison County Employees Getting Bonuses
