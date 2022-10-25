Sheriff’s Office Warns About ‘False Warrant’ Scam

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office has issued a release about a false warrant scam. Calls are being made to Delaware County citizens by someone who identifies themselves as an employee with the Sheriff’s office and that the court has issued a warrant for their arrest. The caller goes on to say that the resident can post a cash bond to keep from being arrested. The caller offers to meet the resident to collect the money. The callers are giving specific names of the Sheriff’s employees and specific names of courts. The courts or sheriff will never call a citizen and request a cash payment of the phone. If you receive a call like this, the Sheriff’s department recommends hang up immediately.

IF YOU ARE CONCERNED ABOUT A POSSIBLE WARRANT, CALL THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 765-747-7885 OR THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR’S OFFICE AT 765-747-7734.