“In Mixed Company – Mapping Women’s Suffrage History in Muncie and Delaware County” will be the next free program from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the E.B. and Bertha C. Ball Center. It focuses on some of the Muncie women who battled for the ballot and some of the “suffrage spots” around the city and county. MuncieJournal.com reports reservations are required for the free program.