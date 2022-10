Eight organizations will receive grants from the Rotary Fund Endowment held at The Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County for 2022. The Muncie Rotary Club had a record number of organizations (22) submit applications requesting funding of almost $55,000 in total. Through the endowment, reports MuncieJournal.com, they were proud to be able to fully or partially fund eight agencies for a total of almost $9,000.