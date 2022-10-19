O’Neal Voted On To Ivy Tech Foundation Board

The Ivy Tech Foundation Board has voted Bishop Dr. Keith ONeal onto the Ivy Tech Foundation Board of Directors. In 2021, ONeal was named the Outstanding Alumni for Ivy Tech Muncie/Henry County.

ONeal graduated from the Muncie/Henry County campus and attended Indiana Wesleyan University where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He completed his Doctorate of Ministry at Duke Divinity School at Duke University in Durham, NC in May of 2020.