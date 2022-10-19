BSU’s Neu Can’t Dance – Or Can He?

BSU football coach Mike Neu was complimented by Learfield Radio’s Mick Tidrow during the Chirp Cast on Facebook

Fans are hoping for another dance – or not – after the Homecoming game this Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded nearly $3 million to 51 public and nonprofit organizations through the STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program. “STOP” stands for services, training, officers and prosecutors. The program is designed to support communities in their efforts to develop and strengthen law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violence against women, as well as enhance victim services and safety. Some of the area awards:

Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney was awarded just over $141k

Howard County Prosecutor’s Office just over $45k

Madison County Prosecutor’s Office just under $96k

Muncie Police Department just over $29k

A Better Way Services, Inc. nearly $23k

Grant County Prosecutor’s Office just short of $35k

As of last week, there have been 18 murders in Indianapolis since the start of October.

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has received a $2.4M unrestricted gift – one of the largest gifts from an individual donor in Girl Scouts of Central Indiana’s history.

Pink roads, but not for Cancer Awareness – beginning on or after Monday, October 24, the Carmel Street Department will begin a road rejuvenation project on several streets – the process involves the application of a pink-hued asphalt rejuvenation product to the roads followed by a thin layer of sand which is swept up the next day.

Not fit to stand trial – 28 year old Myron Jamar Armstrong told cops that Ryan Seacrest ordered him to kill mother 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong on July 31. He reportedly admitted to police that he did just that – and two local healthcare professionals have deemed him not fit to stand trial. Prosecution accepted the findings and the Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. ordered the man committed to the Indiana Department of Mental Health and Addiction.

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, the silent black and white file – with musicians of Orchestra Indiana performing a score written by American composer and conductor Kermit Poling – at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 in the E.B. Ball Auditorium of the Cornerstone Center for the Arts. Advance tickets are $10 and are available online at www.OrchestraIndiana.org. $15 tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to the performance. The film closely mirrors Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula.

In celebration of NBA Opening Week, the Indiana Pacers gave away $25,000 worth of gas and groceries (in $25 increments) at participating Kroger locations this past Monday in Indy. Hundreds of people came out to the four locations, according to a release from the promoter.

An added feature of the Trunk or Treat at Muncie City Hall on Oct. 31: WLBC’s Jared Boomer will be there again with Mobile Master Command. Free hot dogs and popcorn while supplied last, and of course candy for kids. 6 – 8 p.m., hosted by Police and Fire departments.