The Alexandria City Council hopes to receive a grant that will pay for demolishing three buildings identified as a public safety hazard. According to the Herald Bulletin, the $383,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to raze the buildings that span 123, 125 and 127 W. Washington St. in the spring of 2023 would require a $50,000 match from the city. That match would be paid from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.