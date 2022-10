Delaware County Commissioners Moniday voted to lower the speed limit from 40 miles per hour to 30 mph on McGalliard from the Bypass east to Country Club Road. The Star Press reports they also voted for a 40 mph speed limit, down from 50 mph, for Centennial from the Randolph/Delaware Countyline to County Road 650-E in Liberty Township. The approved changes also include a 40-mph limit, down from 50 mph, on County Road 800-E between Ind. 32 and Edgewater Road.