The 2023 exhibit schedule at Minnetrista is set to be an exciting one. MuncieJournal.com reports among the attractions, Mindbender Mansion from January 14–May 7, the 33rd Minnetrista Annual Juried Art Show, January 28–April 16 and
Indiana Waterways: The Art of Conservation, April 7–September 10, to name just a few.
Minnetrista Out With Schedule
