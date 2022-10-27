Ivy Tech Collab With Muncie Southside Middle School

Ivy Tech Community College Muncie/Henry County is partnering with Muncie Southside Middle School to create a mentoring program. The program is a collaboration between Ivy Tech’s Enrollment Services and Office of Diversity, Equity and Belonging.

MuncieJournal.com reports the mentoring program begins on Friday, October 28th and, starting Tuesday, January 17th, Ivy Tech will begin offering an IVYT 106 course called Career Explorations at Southside Middle School.