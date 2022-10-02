$2.15 Preps and Buys a Meal – for Thanksgiving

Thanks to generosity and bulk food purchases, one Thanksgiving meal at Muncie Mission Ministries costs just $2.15 to prepare and serve. The reality is the holiday will be anything but normal for their guests- marked by homelessness and financial hardship, hunger and personal setbacks. How you can help on our Local News page right now. https://www.munciemission.org/donate/holidays/thanksgiving-at-the-mission/

One No vote at the Board Meeting – More often than not, at MCS School Board Meetings, the votes seem to be 100% in one direction or the other, but this week when the vote for new insurance rates came up, this was acting President Keith O’Neal asking for that vote

The lone dissent was from Brittany Bales, who told WLBC Radio News, because “…the policy should have been shopped around…to ensure we have the best price possible.” CFO Brad DeRome explained they took the advice of the hired Consultant.

WLBC News Bytes:

The director of the South Bend Human Rights Commission has been fired after less than a year in her position following numerous negative reports about her leadership.

Muncie Animal Care and Services has hit 500, and they’ve stopped taking in any more cats and dogs until they have some space.

The Ball State soccer team wraps up the regular season today (Thursday) with a road contest with Central Michigan. The Cardinals can secure a No. 1 seed with a victory over the Chippewas and a Buffalo loss to Kent State.

Muncie’s Southside Middle School was invited to present to the MCS Board at this week’s meeting, and the Principal brought along some kids to share their thoughts

More of the Board meeting will be part of This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday from 9 – 10 a.m. on WMUN, The Talk of Muncie 92-5FM 1340AM and free streams.

WLBC News Bytes: Indiana State University Police in Terre Haute believe one student may be responsible for all three assaults at a residence hall, according to an alert they sent out Tuesday.

Mitch Isaacs, Executive Director for Shafer Leadership Academy, was presented the 2022 Marjorie Klink Outstanding Leadership award at the Indiana Leadership Association’s Annual Meeting recently.

A man out on bond for attempted murder is arrested for weekend shooting in East Chicago – ISP says 43-year-old Andres Perez shot at someone in their car Sunday morning – swat caught him and now he’s in jail with no bond.

Al Holdren from Secret Families Muncie Christmas told me recently that people don’t ask to be on the list… December 3rd is the event this year – and donations are being accepted.

SecretFamiliesMuncie.org.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana said, “Our team is working hard to find a way to properly memorialize his memory and will share more once those details are finalized.” Anderson’s “Can Man,” Larry VanNess, has died at an Indianapolis-area hospital, according to his caregiver, Rachel Landers on social media.

What’s a Railroader? It’s the team from Garrett playing at Yorktown, live on WMUN Friday night – FM, AM and IHSAA TV, with Jared Boomer. Lapel at Eastern Hancock on Oldies 101 with Zach Johnson.

WLBC News Bytes:

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for multiple positions within the Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center

You might have Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis or lupus because your ancestor survived the Black Death, study says as reported in Fortune.

6th Distract Congressman Greg Pence is concerned with how people get their news and information

A recent Gallup poll showed 38% with no trust at all in mass media.