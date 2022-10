Minnetrista’s Family Adventure Day: Fall Festival happens Wednesday. This free community event is open to the whole family! With so much being offered, the day is a choose-your-own-adventure opportunity. MuncieJournal.com reports the event will be broken out into three two-hour sessions, 10 a.m.–Noon, 1–3 p.m., and 4–6 p.m. Pre-registration is requested.