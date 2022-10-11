Voting For General Election Starts Wednesday

Voting in the 2022 general election starts Wednesday morning with the opening of a polling place in the Delaware County Building downtown. The Star Press reports numerous county offices and seats on county council, as well as seats in the Indiana General Assembly are at stake. Tuesday is the deadline for the unregistered to make an application to vote in the 2022 election, by 4:30 p.m. in person at the county clerk’s office or by midnight online at the Indiana Secretary of State office website, indianavoters.in.gov.