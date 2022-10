Rotary District 6560 comprised of 44 Rotary Clubs in Central Indiana recently presented Joann McKinney, President & CEO of Horizon Convention Center and long-time Muncie Noon Rotarian, the Rotarian of the Year Award at the 2022 Rotary District 6560 Mid-Year Conference . MuncieJournal.com reports McKinney began her service in Rotary in 2001. She currently is the Rotary Youth Exchange Inbound Coordinator for the District and a District Assistant Governor.