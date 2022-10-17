Four From Delaware County Still Alive in State Volleyball Tourney

On to the Regionals – The state volleyball tourney includes the following still alive: with 10 a.m. matches this coming Saturday – Yorktown against Brebuef, HSE against Carroll, Daleville vs. Cambridge City Lincoln, and Madison Grant vs. Wapahani. At Noon, Delta has Bellmont.

Ball State’s Center for Substance Use Research and Community Initiatives (SURCI) is partnering with the Addictions Coalition of Delaware County and others to host a “Prevention & Drug Take Back Day,” from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Scramble Light.

Powerball tolled over again – tonight’s jackpot builds to estimated $480 million.

They did it again – with the press release using my words, “the Cardiac Cardinals” Ball State football completed a double-digit comeback for the third consecutive week. On to Homecoming: with Eastern Michigan. The weeklong activities starts today with the Village event.

Some old, some new ways to vote – Delaware county’s still doing it the old way for now – but for the first time in a general election, Madison County will be utilizing vote centers Nov. 8. Early voting started Wednesday at the Madison County Government Center; that voting runs through Nov. 7. The Herald Bulletin also reminds that Registered voters must present a valid photo identification card to cast a ballot. Voting at eight satellite voting centers around the county starts Oct. 24.

Last week, an arrest of a 25 year old teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago – after intimating to a student that she had created a “kill list” of people she planned to murder, including staff and kids, according to WBBM Radio. The teacher admitted to the school’s principal that she did indeed have such a list, she was sent home, pending an investigation – now under arrest with charges pending.

IU Health has expanded its Lung Cancer Screening Program to IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City, IN. Residents in Blackford County and beyond will now be able to have a $49 low dose CT scan of their lungs right in their backyard.

Kroger looking for employees to work in their stores and on a corporate level. Head to thekrogerco.com.

Volleyball swept NIU – at Toledo Wednesday, then home with Western Michigan in a pair of 6 p.m. serves Friday and Saturday at Worthen Arena.

From BuildingIndiana.com last week – Governor Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting electric vehicle (EV) production at GM.

Indy’s Ten Point Coalition visited Anderson for public safety walk Friday. Their goal is to decrease gun violence. WTHR reported the route they walked weaved through some of the highest crime areas in the Madison County city.

FDA Confirms Widespread Adderall Shortage Across US.

Plethora of Cardinals set season-best marks at the BG cross county event – Ball State shifts its focus to the Mid-American Conference Championships, Oct. 29, hosted in Athens, Ohio. Next year’s event will be hosted in Muncie.

Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns, from CBS4 Indy. Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer said in a statement, “…Today’s news…just days after its Democrat prosecutor repeatedly claimed the city was safe — is an unfortunate consequence of their continued denial of reality.”

Muncie Central football wrapped up its best season since 2016, winning its final four games and finishing 4-3 in the North Central Conference. They have Huntington North this Friday.

From the “we have no idea who dreamed this up” department: students across the United States will be able to win 4 years of FREE Chipotle, simply by doing their math homework. Photomath says they’ll give ten students about one burrito per week until they graduate. All students who simply download the app and share a video about how they use Photomath to help with homework on TikTok, will be entered to win.